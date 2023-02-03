It's Always Punny in Philadelphia brings laughs and groans to Helium Comedy Club

A new tournament of dad-humor, bad puns and wordplay takes place at Helium Comedy Club.

PHILADELPHIA -- According to producer and host Aaron Schwartzbaum, It's Always Punny in Philadelphia is more of a support group than a comedy show.

He says while puns may be the lowest form of humor, the fans who enjoy them and the comics who specialize in this narrow niche comedy really love doing it and making people laugh, groan, cringe and have a great time.

The ongoing series is held semi-annually at the comedy club and draws comics from all over the country.

Their objective? To out-cringe each other in a competitive tournament style stand-up show.

Winner takes the glory and groans.