A pursuit ended in a violent crash in Arcadia Monday night when the possible DUI suspect crashed into two vehicles, leaving one of the cars involved flipped over.The pursuit, which originated in Pasadena, ended outside the Santa Anita Mall at the intersection of Huntington and Baldwin. Footage from AIR7HD showed firefighters attending to people involved in the crash, including at least one person who was transported on a stretcher.The driver ran stop signs and was heading eastbound on Huntington Blvd through Rosemead, going as fast as 80 mph on surface streets. Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deputies began pursuing the vehicle at about 9:30 p.m.The suspect was taken into custody.Details regarding the extent of the injuries and how many victims were involved were not immediately available.