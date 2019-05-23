Pursuit ends in T-bone crash in Tustin; suspect in custody

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- A pursuit ended with a suspect crashing into another vehicle at an intersection in Tustin Thursday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.The pursuit ended on the southbound 5 Freeway and Red Hill Avenue when the suspect T-boned the SUV of an innocent victim, who was not injured in the crash.Orange County Transportation deputies initiated the pursuit after the suspect failed to pull over and instead took off, authorities said.Deputies gave chase on the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana before the suspect exited the freeway in Tustin and crashed into the victim's vehicle.The suspect, who had a felony warrant, was then taken into custody.The Red Hill Avenue off-ramp on the southbound 5 Freeway was closed for the time being.Footage from AIR7 HD showed several Tustin police vehicles responding to the scene and one black vehicle with a damaged front end.