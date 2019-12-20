Pursuit ends near Hollywood & Hollywood center, shutting down busy tourist attraction

A large police presence responded to the Hollywood & Highland shopping center Thursday night as officers searched for a pursuit suspect.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A large police presence responded to the Hollywood & Highland shopping center Thursday night as officers searched for a pursuit suspect.

The chase began in Wilshire around 7:45 p.m. after reports of a possible stolen vehicle, and ended at the busy entertainment complex, according to Los Angeles police.

AIR7HD was over the scene as officers swarmed the shopping center, shutting down part of Hollywood Boulevard and drawing a large crowd on the Hollywood Walk of Fame near the TCL Chinese Theatre.

One suspect was taken into custody while another remained at large, police say.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area during the search.

An investigation is ongoing.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
