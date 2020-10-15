Suspect arrested after leading authorities on dangerous chase in East LA area

A driver who was driving erratically at high speeds was taken into custody after leading Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit in the East L.A. area Thursday morning.
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver who was driving erratically at high speeds was taken into custody after leading Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit in the East Los Angeles area Thursday morning.

The chase winded through freeways and surface streets. It was unclear when, where or why the pursuit began.

L.A. County sheriff's deputies chased the driver, who was allegedly driving at high rates of speed, on the 5 Freeway southbound before switching to the 605 Freeway southbound.

The driver then changed directions, exiting the southbound lanes at Rosecrans Avenue before re-entering the freeway in the northbound lanes.

AIR7 HD was over the chase as the suspect moved to surface streets in City Terrace.

He was seen driving at high speeds in residential areas before stopping around 5:20 a.m. in the middle of East First Street, near Gage Avenue, where he exited the vehicle and surrendered to authorities without further incident.

No injuries or accidents were immediately reported.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east los angeleslos angeles countypolice chaselos angeles county sheriff's departmentcalifornia highway patrol
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blaze near Redlands chars 100 acres, prompts evacuations
Live: Senate Judiciary to consider Barrett ahead of vote next week
Another jet pack reported over LA skies
DEA shows off big haul of meth seized in Inland Empire
CA Supreme Court orders reexamination of Scott Peterson charges
Man hit repeatedly with baton by LBPD files complaint
Police shoot, kill armed suspect at South LA gas station parking lot
Show More
EDD bungles claim, leaving mom and son homeless
Stolen-SUV suspect arrested after chase through Van Nuys
Hormel giving away bacon face masks
Chapman University working to contain COVID-19 outbreak
Dodgers set postseason record in NLCS Game 3 win over Braves
More TOP STORIES News