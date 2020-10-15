Suspect arrested after leading authorities on dangerous chase in East LA area

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver who was driving erratically at high speeds was taken into custody after leading Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit in the East Los Angeles area Thursday morning.The chase winded through freeways and surface streets. It was unclear when, where or why the pursuit began.L.A. County sheriff's deputies chased the driver, who was allegedly driving at high rates of speed, on the 5 Freeway southbound before switching to the 605 Freeway southbound.The driver then changed directions, exiting the southbound lanes at Rosecrans Avenue before re-entering the freeway in the northbound lanes.AIR7 HD was over the chase as the suspect moved to surface streets in City Terrace.He was seen driving at high speeds in residential areas before stopping around 5:20 a.m. in the middle of East First Street, near Gage Avenue, where he exited the vehicle and surrendered to authorities without further incident.No injuries or accidents were immediately reported.