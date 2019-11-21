Earthquake strikes border area between northern Thailand and Laos

A strong earthquake shook a border area between northern Thailand and Laos on Thursday morning, swaying Bangkok high-rises.Residents in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai felt a long period of shaking but saw no major damage. High-rise buildings swayed slowly for at least half a minute in the capital Bangkok, startling residents.The U.S. Geological Survey said the 6.1 magnitude quake Thursday morning was about 6 miles below the surface.It was centered about 19 miles from Chaloem Phra Kiat, which is about 174 miles northeast of Bangkok.