Queen Mary shuttle chaos: Bus driver claims he was simply lost

EMBED </>More Videos

The driver of a shuttle bus destined for the Queen Mary's haunted attraction said he simply got lost - while the passengers believed they were being kidnapped.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The driver of a shuttle bus destined for the Queen Mary's haunted attraction said he simply got lost - while the passengers believed they were being kidnapped.

The group boarded the bus Thursday night to travel from the Aquarium of the Pacific to head to the Queen Mary's Dark Harbor event.

VIDEO: Wild shuttle ride to Queen Mary leaves passengers climbing out of windows
EMBED More News Videos

A five minute shuttle ride to the Queen Mary left passengers believing they were being kidnapped as the driver wouldn't stop the vehicle.


The trip, which was supposed to be just one mile, took a terrifying turn when the passengers said their bus driver refused to stop, driving for miles in the wrong direction.

The frightened passengers jumped from the windows in fear they were being kidnapped.

"I told him straight up, I'm like listen, at this point it's kidnapping. You can't hold us like this," said Brian Corbitt, a passenger. "I stood up with him and he just whipped around and nailed me in the stomach and knocked me back into a seat."

Fellow passenger Scott McCaslin described a chaotic scene.

"People start opening up the windows and everybody starts jumping out and clambering and just wedging in a panic," McCaslin said.

Police initially arrested the driver on suspicion of kidnapping. He was later released when investigators determined he was lost due to street closures in the area.

The incident is still being investigated for reports of battery between the driver and a passenger.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimekidnappingbusbus drivercaught on videoLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fontana stabbing: Slain 3-year-old identified by family
DA: Uber driver charged with 5 felony counts after kidnappings
Man charged with murder after woman's body found in OC dumpster
2 people, dog found dead in Diamond Bar home after fire
Clayton Kershaw signs 3-year, $93M contract extension with Dodgers
Fullerton police chief resigns amid concert altercation investigation
Offensive teacher costumes prompt Idaho school investigation
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
Show More
NYPD: No evidence of a crime in case of duct-taped sisters
4 killed in fiery crash on 5 Fwy in Santa Clarita
LA sex assault suspect wanted by FBI spotted in South Carolina
Day before Thanksgiving will be busiest day at LAX
CA attorney general tells voters to know their rights come Election Day
More News