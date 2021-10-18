otrc

Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez shine in ABC's new music-filled series 'Queens'

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

Brandy, Eve shine in ABC's new music-filled series 'Queens'

HOLLYWOOD -- The "Queens" are ready to take their throne in primetime. The new ABC music-filled series introduces us to a top selling female hip-hop group, 22 years after they were at the top of their game.

Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez star in "Queens," a look at what happens after the spotlight fades and "real life" takes over- and is it worth trying to go back?

"Each one of our storylines will resonate with people for sure," said Eve. "They've gone through it, are going through it; that's the part, besides the music, that will keep people coming back."

"We all are bringing our experiences of multi-tasking... the characters are struggling with balance," said Naughton.

"That is the touching part, they are women dealing with real life stuff," said Velazquez.

Something these stars got to do in "real life" for this series -- was make a good old fashioned music video.

"I loved going back to that era," said Eve. "We had a great time."

"I could feel the vibe of the '90s," said Brandy. "It was such a blessing to do a video to our song as a group. And I never did a video on a yacht before!"

"Queens' premieres Tuesday, Oct. 19 on ABC.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionmusicabchip hopotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OTRC
David Chang on how his sons inspired him to explore future of food
Luke Bryan to host CMA Awards on ABC
Damon, Affleck reunite for medieval drama 'The Last Duel'
'Just Beyond' cast talks R.L. Stine-inspired series
TOP STORIES
SoCal parents, teachers rally against student vaccine mandate
3 injured in fire at Canoga Park marijuana grow operation
18-month-old in stroller dies in North Hills crash
Passengers do nothing as woman is raped on train, police say
Colin Powell dead at 84 from COVID-19 complications
SoCal sees cool start to the week with light rain Monday
Judge approves Kanye West name change to Ye
Show More
Mom delivers 14 lb. baby after suffering 19 miscarriages
Betty Lynn, actress on 'The Andy Griffith Show,' dies at 95
Can't escape the bad smell in the Carson area? What you need to know
Mountain lion P-99 caught in Santa Monica Mountains
Kourtney Kardashian engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker
More TOP STORIES News