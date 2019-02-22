EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5057400" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a look back on the history of sex abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5126474" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> City inspectors say singer R. Kelly has not complied with their order to clear what appear to be bedrooms in his near West Side studio space.

R. Kelly was charged Friday with several counts of sexual abuse in Cook County.Cook County court records show Kelly was charged Friday with ten felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.He is scheduled to make a court appearance on March 8 at 9 a.m.Kelly has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.Cook County State's Attorney and Chicago Police Superintendent Johnson plan to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday to address the charges.Several law enforcement sources confirmed to ABC News that Kelly is under investigation by at least three different federal law enforcement agencies.The FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the IRS have each opened investigations since the airing of the Lifetime docuseries, "Surviving R. Kelly."Homeland Security is examining potential sex trafficking and child exploitation crimes and the FBI and IRS are examining R. Kelly's finances, the sources said.The agencies have declined comment. R Kelly's attorney has said his client never intentionally had sex with an underage girl.Attorney Michael Avenatti says he has evidence R. Kelly and his "enablers" paid witnesses and others to "rig" the outcome of the R&B star's 2008 trial, when he was acquitted on child pornography charges.Avenatti said that's one piece of information he'll present at a news conference in Chicago at 4 p.m. Friday.Kelly has denied allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years. His attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.Avenatti said last week he gave the Cook County State's Attorney's office a videotape he says shows Kelly having sex with an underage girl.On Thursday, two women said Kelly picked them out of a crowd at Baltimore after-party in the mid-1990s and had sex with one of them, who was 16.