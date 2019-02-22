R. Kelly charged with several counts of sex abuse in Cook County

EMBED </>More Videos

R. Kelly is under investigation by at least three different federal law enforcement agencies, multiple law enforcement sources have told ABC News.

CHICAGO --
R. Kelly was charged Friday with several counts of sexual abuse in Cook County.

Cook County court records show Kelly was charged Friday with ten felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on March 8 at 9 a.m.

Kelly has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

Cook County State's Attorney and Chicago Police Superintendent Johnson plan to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday to address the charges.

RELATED: R. Kelly seen having sex with underage girl in new tape, attorney says

Several law enforcement sources confirmed to ABC News that Kelly is under investigation by at least three different federal law enforcement agencies.

The FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the IRS have each opened investigations since the airing of the Lifetime docuseries, "Surviving R. Kelly."

WATCH: Timeline of R. Kelly sex abuse allegations
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look back on the history of sex abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly.



Homeland Security is examining potential sex trafficking and child exploitation crimes and the FBI and IRS are examining R. Kelly's finances, the sources said.

The agencies have declined comment. R Kelly's attorney has said his client never intentionally had sex with an underage girl.

RELATED: See inside R. Kelly's West Loop studio
EMBED More News Videos

City inspectors say singer R. Kelly has not complied with their order to clear what appear to be bedrooms in his near West Side studio space.

Avenatti says R Kelly paid witnesses to 'rig' 2008 trial

Attorney Michael Avenatti says he has evidence R. Kelly and his "enablers" paid witnesses and others to "rig" the outcome of the R&B star's 2008 trial, when he was acquitted on child pornography charges.

Avenatti said that's one piece of information he'll present at a news conference in Chicago at 4 p.m. Friday.

Kelly has denied allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years. His attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Avenatti said last week he gave the Cook County State's Attorney's office a videotape he says shows Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

On Thursday, two women said Kelly picked them out of a crowd at Baltimore after-party in the mid-1990s and had sex with one of them, who was 16.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago crimemusiccelebrityentertainmentsexchild sex assaultu.s. & worldChicagoWest LoopCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
R. Kelly seen having sex with underage girl in new tape, attorney says
Judge rules R. Kelly can't use West Loop recording studio overnight
SEE INSIDE: R. Kelly hasn't cleared bedroom from West Loop studio, inspectors say
A look inside R. Kelly's West Loop studio; city inspectors find violations
Protesters call for prosecution, boycott of R. Kelly outside Chicago studio
Chance the Rapper apologizes for past work with R Kelly
Top Stories
Perris torture case: Turpins plead guilty to multiple charges, accept plea deal
Jussie Smollett's character off 'Empire' for end of season
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in Florida prostitution sting
ICE: Armed suspect in Napa shootout deported 3 times
Stolen-vehicle suspect leads authorities on multi-county chase
Eyewitness This: Surprise SoCal snow, storms dent drought, plus 'Space Jam 2'
2-car crash shears hydrant at downtown LA intersection
Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hits southern Ecuador
Show More
Things to know about last-minute Oscars preparations
Rare snowfall seen in cities across SoCal
Cat recovering after being rescued from cinder block wall
Suspect surrenders after leading chase with shredded tires
Pasadena teacher surprised with $25K Milken award
More News