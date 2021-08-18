R. Kelly trial set to begin with opening statements in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5987813" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Singer R. Kelly appeared in federal court in Chicago Thursday and entered a "not guilty" plea to an updated federal indictment.

The Chicago-based lawyers representing R. Kelly in his New York Trial have asked to withdraw from the case.

NEW YORK -- After many delays due to the pandemic, opening statements in R&B star R. Kelly's criminal case will begin Wednesday.Robert Kelly is facing racketeering charges, accused of running a criminal enterprise where he and his associates recruited victims who were sexually abused.Several female accusers are expected to testify, two of who were featured in the "Surviving R. Kelly" documentary, as well as associates who have never spoken publically.Opening statements are set to begin at 9:30 a.m.A jury of seven men and five women has been selected. The panel was sworn in last week after dozens of potential jurors were screened by U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in federal court in Brooklyn.The judge sought assurances from prospective jurors that they could remain impartial despite the bad publicity swirling around Kelly since his 2019 arrest. Some told her that they were mainly aware of Kelly from his smash hit "I Believe I Can Fly." Many said they knew little or nothing about the case.The multiplatinum-selling singer has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of leading an enterprise of managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex. Federal prosecutors say the group selected victims at concerts and other venues and arranged for them to travel to see Kelly.Defense lawyers have said Kelly's alleged victims were groupies who turned up at his shows and made it known they "were dying to be with him." The women only started accusing him of abuse years later when public sentiment shifted in the #MeToo era, they said.If convicted in this case, R. Kelly could face anywhere from 10 years to life behind bars.Kelly, 54, won multiple Grammys for "I Believe I Can Fly," a 1996 song that became an inspirational anthem played at school graduations, weddings, advertisements and elsewhere.(Some information from the Associated Press)