Video captures racist rant launched at 3 Black women at Dockweiler Beach

Three Black women were subject to a racist rant from another woman at a Los Angeles beach in an encounter captured on video.
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Three Black women were subject to a racist rant from another woman at a Los Angeles beach in an encounter captured on video.

The three women -- Brittany, Jessyka and Raquel -- said they were on their Sunday morning run at Dockweiler State Beach when the woman in the video directed racial slurs at them.

The woman seen in the video said she was calling the police, claiming the women had accosted her.

"I'm calling the police. This woman just hit me," the woman in the video is heard saying.

"You guys are so violent. You Africans are so (expletive) violent," the woman later said. "You're an African, right? I'm trying to get a description."

The group originally encountered the woman at the beginning of their run, then captured the video on their way back.

"I have to expose this, so I actually caught up to her and was like, 'Tell me again what you said.' And that's when I started recording and she just continued," Brittany said.

Raquel said the friends were caught off guard when they heard racial slurs hurled at them.

Later in the video, the woman is on the phone and says she was attacked from behind.

"My environment has been harmed by this African black person," the woman also said.

One of the woman at the receiving end of the rant said she filed a report with LAPD. El Segundo police said the woman seen in the video did contact a police officer, but she was told to reach out to LAPD.

"I didn't think this would ever happen in Los Angeles," Jessyka said. "I haven't experienced it. It was a very sobering experience," Brittany said. "It just reminded us, as we see everything happening around us, this can happen in our backyard."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dockweiler state beachmanhattan beachplaya del reylos angeleslos angeles countyracism
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SWAT called to Woodland Hills after shots fired
Deadly shooting on 405 Freeway prompts lane closures
Chadwick Boseman: Kids post tributes to 'Black Panther' star
This airline dropped fees to change flights or fly standby
San Fernando Valley car caravan shows support for Trump
Staples Center to serve as voting center for November election
Protesters vandalize LAPD station, set flag on fire
Show More
Class is in session for Lancaster teacher despite hospitalization
Supporters rally to support racially harassed Canoga Park street vendor
1 killed as Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland
ABC to present special tribute to Chadwick Boseman tonight
N.J. mayor rescinds $2,500 police bill over BLM protest
More TOP STORIES News