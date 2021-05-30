Raging Waters welcomes back guests over Memorial Day weekend after 18-month closure

The reopening of the water park after 18 months concluded the longest off-season in the park's history. The first season after the onset of the pandemic features the return of such crowd favorites as the million-gallon Wave Cove pool and attractions like Aqua Rocket, Dr. Von Dark's Tunnel of Terror and Dragon's Den.
Visitors who showed up on Saturday to cool off at the 60-acre water park, the largest one in Southern California, were met with new safety protocols.
Face masks are required at the gates, at indoor spots within the park and while in line, but not while in the water or on the rides. Capacity is also currently limited to 40%.
"To be able to go back a little bit to what we were all familiar with, that's the number one exciting thing for us," said Raging Waters spokesman Al Garcia.
Despite the changes, visitors said all that matters is that this holiday weekend will look a little more like it did in 2019.
"We've been coming out to Raging Waters on a more-than regular-basis and one of the reasons is it's just so beautiful to spend time in the space," said Anthony Lopez of Pomona. "In addition to that, we can get out here, we don't have to do any of the pool maintenance, we don't have to do any of the things that go along with it, so we consider this our community pool."
Guests, including season passholders and one-day ticket holders, must make reservations online in order to visit.
The park was booked up for the weekend, but officials said spots were still available for Memorial Day and future dates through the summer.
City News Service contributed to this report.