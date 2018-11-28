Rain brings concern of possible mudslides, flooding to Woolsey Fire-ravaged areas

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents living in the burn areas impacted by the Woolsey Fire are being asked to prepare for possible mudslides with rain expected to come Wednesday.

By
AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
After the Woolsey Fire scorched nearly 100,000 acres in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, residents living in the burn areas are being asked to prepare for possible mudslides and debris flow with rain in the forecast starting Wednesday.

The National Weather Service expects rain to start hitting during the evening along with gusty winds into Thursday. As much as one-half to two inches of rain is expected.

Locals have begun stacking sandbags and taking other steps to protect their property. Malibu, Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks and other places where the Woolsey Fire left hillsides exposed and vulnerable to mudslides could be at risk again.

Meanwhile, crews are working to stabilize the hillsides. In Agoura Hills, Los Angeles County Fire has strategically placed heavy equipment in areas possibly threatened.

Authorities are warning residents to prepare for possible evacuations and plan ahead for road hazards, flooding and outages ahead of the rain.

The Woolsey Fire started Nov. 8 in Simi Valley near the Rocketdyne facility in the Santa Susana Pass. It quickly triggered evacuations in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

The fire destroyed more than 1,600 structures; three people died in the blaze.

The cause of the Woolsey Fire remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Woolsey FiremudslideevacuationAgoura HillsThousand OaksLos Angeles CountyVentura CountyMalibu
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Robbery suspects arrested after chase through LA
Man who lost home in Camp Fire gets pardon from governor for old drug conviction
DA: Man deliberately drove to LA to commit anti-Semitic assault
Castaic man takes journey across the country in 'Roll With Me'
Man arrested after cache of weapons recovered from OC home
Police seek help locating missing 76-year-old Inglewood man
Company creates pill that could ease peanut allergy symptoms
Spark of Love: Firefighters, Honda help with toy drive
Show More
Bail denied for suspected SoCal white nationalist
Man dies after stabbing on Gold Line train
Disgusting Food Museum headed to downtown LA
Promising treatment saves 9-year-old boy with cancer
Gunman fired more than 50 rounds in Thousand Oaks massacre
More News