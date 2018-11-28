AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --After the Woolsey Fire scorched nearly 100,000 acres in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, residents living in the burn areas are being asked to prepare for possible mudslides and debris flow with rain in the forecast starting Wednesday.
The National Weather Service expects rain to start hitting during the evening along with gusty winds into Thursday. As much as one-half to two inches of rain is expected.
Locals have begun stacking sandbags and taking other steps to protect their property. Malibu, Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks and other places where the Woolsey Fire left hillsides exposed and vulnerable to mudslides could be at risk again.
Meanwhile, crews are working to stabilize the hillsides. In Agoura Hills, Los Angeles County Fire has strategically placed heavy equipment in areas possibly threatened.
Authorities are warning residents to prepare for possible evacuations and plan ahead for road hazards, flooding and outages ahead of the rain.
The Woolsey Fire started Nov. 8 in Simi Valley near the Rocketdyne facility in the Santa Susana Pass. It quickly triggered evacuations in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.
The fire destroyed more than 1,600 structures; three people died in the blaze.
The cause of the Woolsey Fire remains under investigation.