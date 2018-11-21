Rain comes down on areas ravaged by Woolsey Fire

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --Fire-ravaged communities like Malibu and Oak Park braced for more potential disaster due to the first major Southern California rainstorm Wednesday night.
By 9:30 p.m., light rain started falling in Oak Park. Earlier in the evening, Josh Kaplan and his wife Kacy Grossman were getting ready for the storm's arrival by piling sandbags against the steep charred hillside behind their home in Agoura Hills.
The Woolsey Fire charred nearly 100,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Authorities said mud and debris flows are a now very realistic threat during storms.
MORE: Volunteers fill sandbags in Agoura Hills ahead of looming rain
Many were reminded of past tragedies like Montecito, where mudslides following the Thomas Fire left 21 people dead.
MORE: Southern California weather forecast
While many residents affected by the Woolsey Fire do what they can to protect property, some are prepared for the worst.
"They tell us to evacuate, we're going to go. That was the right decision when the fire came," said Kaplan. "It was painful to leave but we would say the same thing to anyone, 'When you're told to evacuate, evacuate."
PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires