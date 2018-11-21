WOOLSEY FIRE

Rain comes down on areas ravaged by Woolsey Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire-ravaged communities like Malibu and Oak Park braced for more potential disaster due to the first major Southern California rainstorm Wednesday night.

By and Eileen Frere
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
Fire-ravaged communities like Malibu and Oak Park braced for more potential disaster due to the first major Southern California rainstorm Wednesday night.

By 9:30 p.m., light rain started falling in Oak Park. Earlier in the evening, Josh Kaplan and his wife Kacy Grossman were getting ready for the storm's arrival by piling sandbags against the steep charred hillside behind their home in Agoura Hills.

The Woolsey Fire charred nearly 100,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. Authorities said mud and debris flows are a now very realistic threat during storms.

MORE: Volunteers fill sandbags in Agoura Hills ahead of looming rain

Many were reminded of past tragedies like Montecito, where mudslides following the Thomas Fire left 21 people dead.

MORE: Southern California weather forecast

While many residents affected by the Woolsey Fire do what they can to protect property, some are prepared for the worst.

"They tell us to evacuate, we're going to go. That was the right decision when the fire came," said Kaplan. "It was painful to leave but we would say the same thing to anyone, 'When you're told to evacuate, evacuate."

PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush fireevacuationWoolsey Firerainmudslidesevere weatherVentura CountyLos Angeles CountyMalibuThousand OaksCalabasasWestlake VillageLake Sherwood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOOLSEY FIRE
Woolsey Fire survivor, four-legged best friend find new home
Tempflow Mattress giving away free bedding to Woolsey Fire victims
Woolsey Fire flare-up quickly knocked down in Bell Canyon
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Residents affected by Woolsey Fire prepare for rain
More Woolsey Fire
Top Stories
FDA: Tainted romaine lettuce likely came from CA
Woolsey Fire containment reaches 100 percent
Rainstorm hitting SoCal through Thursday morning
Pedestrian struck, killed in Norwalk hit-and-run crash
San Bernardino bakery's sweet-potato pie has customers lining up
2 juveniles arrested in connection with murder of sisters in Westchester
Automakers offering sportier SUVs
NASA's InSight spacecraft to land on Mars Monday
Show More
'Green Book' tells of friendship in Jim Crow South
Woolsey Fire survivor, four-legged best friend find new home
244K expected to travel through LAX day before Thanksgiving
Richelle Huizar no longer running for husband's city council seat
Camp Fire: Death toll rises to 83, 563 people remain missing
More News