AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --Residents living in the burn areas impacted by the Woolsey Fire and the Holy Fire are being urged to prepare for possible mudslides and debris flow with rain in the forecast starting Wednesday.
The National Weather Service expects rain to start hitting Wednesday evening along with gusty winds into Thursday. As much as 1/2 to 2 inches of rain is expected.
Locals have begun stacking sandbags and taking other steps to protect their properties. Malibu, Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks and other places where the Woolsey Fire left hillsides exposed and vulnerable to mudslides could be at risk again.
MORE: Southern California weather forecast
Meanwhile, crews are working to stabilize the hillsides. In Agoura Hills, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials have strategically placed heavy equipment in areas that are possibly threatened.
Authorities are warning residents to prepare for possible evacuations and plan ahead for road hazards, flooding and outages ahead of the rain.
showing
The U.S. Geological Survey released a map showing mudslide risk for areas impacted by the Woolsey Fire.
The Woolsey Fire started Nov. 8 in Simi Valley near the Rocketdyne facility in the Santa Susana Pass. It quickly triggered evacuations in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.
The fire destroyed more than 1,600 structures; three people died in the blaze. The cause of the Woolsey Fire remains under investigation.
The storm is also raising concerns for people living near the Holy Fire burn area. Currently, evacuations are only voluntary, but that could change depending on the amount and rate of the rainfall.
In Lake Elsinore, which endured the large Holy Fire in August, preparations were made to shore up a 60-year-old dam that sits directly above homes. It could be the last line of defense for properties, but if the rain becomes too intense it may not be enough.
The following areas were affected: Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Eden, Grace, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Matru, McVicker A, Rice and Withrow A zones.
Flood control officials said their main concern comes when a portion of the storm moves into the area Thursday.
Residents living in the Cranston Fire burn area in Idyllwild were also warned about avoiding areas susceptible to debris flow.
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
#HolyFloodWatch pic.twitter.com/eSCvtBvOtT— CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) November 28, 2018