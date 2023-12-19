Flood watches issued as 1st of 2 back-to-back storms moves across SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Flood watches have been issued by the National Weather Service for several areas of Southern California as the first of two back-to-back storms made its way across the region.

The flood watches in the counties of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo will be from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Friday and extensive roadway flooding, especially in low-lying areas, and flooding of creeks and streams are expected.

A complete list of areas affected by the flood watches is available here.

There will be a risk for flash flooding in recently burned areas. There will also be a strong potential for rock slide and mudslide activity in canyon and on mountain roadways.

Rainfall estimates are for 2 to 4 inches for most of Los Angeles County. Rainfall rates of 0.3 to 0.6 inches per hour are expected in some areas.

Two storm systems are expected to bring days of rain to Southern California this week -- and it could result in flash flooding in some areas.

As of 4 a.m., there has been 0.2 inches of rain reported in La Canada Flintridge, 0.14 inches at Hansen Dam and 0.13 inches in Northridge.

There has been 0.51 inches of rain reported at Crystal Lake and 0.17 inches at Eagle Rock Reservoir.