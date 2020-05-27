Ralphs security guard pulls gun on shopper during confrontation in San Bernardino - VIDEO

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Video captured tense moments inside a Ralphs store in San Bernardino earlier this month.It shows a security guard who pulled his gun on a shopper.A witness says the guard repeatedly ordered the man to leave the store. But he refused, and then threatened the guard.The witness claimed the argument started after the man's wife was denied entry to the store because of her backpack.Ralphs has not commented on the incident.