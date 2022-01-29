Rams host pop-up newsstands in Inglewood and Thousand Oaks ahead of NFC Championship game

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11518491" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rams fans showed up in Thousand Oaks for a pop-up newsstand event ahead of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Rams fever is sweeping across the Southland ahead of Los Angeles' big game against the San Francisco 49ers, a matchup that will determine who will play in the Super Bowl.Fans excited for the big showdown turned out to a Rams pop-up newsstand in Inglewood and Thousand Oaks Friday, where they were able to snag some exclusive gear and meet Rams legends, cheerleaders and mascot Rampage.Autographed mini helmets and footballs, NFC Championship posters and rally towels were among the items available for fans.Rams fanatics who couldn't make it out to the events Friday have another chance Saturday.In Inglewood, Randy's Donuts at 805 W. Manchester Blvd. will host the pop-up from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.The Oaks mall at 166 W. Hillcrest Dr. in Thousand Oaks will also host the event Saturday from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.