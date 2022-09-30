Monday Night Football: Rams visit 49ers in rematch of NFC title game

In a rematch of the 2022 NFC title game, the Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers for the week 4 edition of Monday Night Football.

The 49ers come into the game having significant success running the football against Sean McVay's Rams. That's part of the reason why Los Angeles brought in linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Meanwhile, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and the rest of the Rams' offense will face a difficult test as the 49ers' defense ranks among the league's best. San Francisco's star defensive player Nick Bosa comes into the matchup with four sacks in three games.

Five of the last six games between the division rivals have been settled by four points or less.

"We understand what's at stake. I think Monday Night Football is something everybody grew up watching," Wagner said. "We know the whole world is watching."