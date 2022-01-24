San Francisco 49ers

LA Rams ban ticket sales to 49ers fans in Bay Area for NFC Championship

LOS ANGELES -- The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to battle the Los Angeles Rams once again and we might be in for another Faithful takeover on the road.

With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, the Rams are not taking any chances. The team announced they would be limiting ticket sales to only residents of the "Greater Los Angeles region." They will be monitoring residency based on credit card billing addresses at checkout and "orders by residents outside of the Greater Los Angeles region will be canceled without notice and refunds given."



Bay Area 49ers fans can still buy tickets off the secondary market; the cheapest seats are going for well over $600 with midfield tickets averaging over $5,000.

The Niners and Rams last met in Week 18 with the Faithful turning SoFi Stadium into a sea of red.

Rams coach Sean McVay said the Rams were surprised by the volume of Niners fans at that game.

"It did catch us off guard," McVay said. "There was a lot of red there. That was definitely a surprise."

Rams quarterback Matt Stafford even had to go to a silent count, which is usually done by a road team to continue calling plays in a loud stadium.

The Rams held off Tom Brady and the Bucs to win yesterday, and on Saturday, Robbie Gould and the 49ers won on a walk-off field goal.

