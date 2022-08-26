Rams to face Bengals Saturday days after fights erupt at joint practice

The Rams on Saturday face the Bengals - the team they beat in Super Bowl LVI - and emotions are already running high after fights erupted at the teams' joint practice.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (KABC) -- The Rams play their final preseason game on Saturday in what could be a heated rematch of the last Super Bowl.

Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium earlier this year.

And some of the feelings from that matchup may have carried over into the teams' joint practices this week in Cincinnati, as multiple brawls erupted and Thursday's session had to be cut short. One video showed Rams defensive star Aaron Donald swinging a Bengals helmet at one point.

Eyewitness News spoke to Andrew Siciliano, who is broadcasting Rams preseason games.

Siciliano said he doesn't expect the league to impose any discipline on players because of the brawls. The league generally does not have authority over incidents that happen during practices, he said.

"I'd be surprised if this would turn into a league matter," Siciliano said. "It's a practice between two teams. There were NFL officials there yesterday. They don't have any power though to call the league office and say this guy needs to be suspended. It's generally something that's not done."

For Rams fans, the most interesting part of Saturday's game may be watching the players who are fighting for spots on the roster, Siciliano said. Coach Sean McVay doesn't play most of his starters in the preseason, giving a chance for newer and lesser-known players to shine.

"It's guys legitimately fighting for their NFL jobs and their livelihoods. That's what makes the preseason so fun."

The Rams-Bengals preseason game will be broadcast on ABC7 at 3 p.m. Saturday. Stay tuned afterward for postgame coverage with sports anchor Rob Fukuzaki and reporter Curt Sandoval live from Cincinnati.