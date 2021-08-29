Rams-Broncos: Los Angeles falls 17-12 to Denver in final preseason game

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10952300" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As the Rams host the Chargers to open the 2021 preseason, here's a look inside Sofi Stadium, where fans are in the seats for the first time.

DENVER (KABC) -- With most of their starters off the field, the Rams closed out the preseason with a 17-12 loss to the Broncos on Saturday in Denver.The Rams, who went 0-3 in the preseason, scored off four field goals from Matt Gay. It was the first time since 2015 they went winless in the preseason.Rams coach Sean McVay started Bryce Perkins at quarterback as he continued to evaluate players still fighting for a spot on the roster.Perkins was the Rams' leading rusher with 50 yards off nine carries, but couldn't engineer a scoring drive in the fourth quarter to overtake Denver.Perkins threw for 201 yards off 23/42 passing. He was sacked twice.Denver opened up a 17-12 lead in the third quarter and the defense protected it through the fourth.The Denver defense, which has not allowed a touchdown in the preseason, maintained its perfect record by knocking down an end zone toss at the 0:10 mark in the fourth quarter. A second attempt by Perkins hit the ground in the end zone and a third try was overthrown.The Broncos scored on throws from Teddy Bridgewater - recently named the team's starting quarterback - and Drew Lock who competed throughout preseason for the slot. Brandon McManus knocked in a 54-yard field goal in the first quarter for Denver.The Rams open the regular season on Sept. 12, hosting the Chicago Bears at Sofi Stadium. This will be the first regular-season game with fans at Sofi, which opened last year during the pandemic.