Rams-Buccaneers: Tom Brady hits 100,000 yards, leads Bucs to 16-13 comeback in last minute

Rams head coach Sean McVay talks to Curt Sandoval about bringing running back Cam Akers back into the fold, and facing future Hall of Fame Quarterback Tom Brady.

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 100,000 yards, surpassing the milestone shortly before leading a fourth-quarter comeback over the Los Angeles Rams.

Sunday's 16-13 win in Tampa also gave Brady the record for most game-winning drives in the fourth quarter (55).

The Rams, however, are less than a year from their Super Bowl LVI win but have been struggling all season. The loss drops them to 3-5 and third place in the NFC West.

The game was an unusual and historic matchup in that it featured the winners of the last two Super Bowls but was the only time both sides entered such a game with losing records.

The league's career passing leader entered the matchup needing 164 yards to reach a plateau the 45-year-old quarterback concedes no one would have imagined possible for him to achieve when he entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick in 2000.

He hit it on a 15-yard completion to Leonard Fournette during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Rams.

Brady, who has won seven Super Bowls and owns nearly every meaningful league passing record, went over 100,000 yards in his 374th career game, including the playoffs.

"For me, it's a credit to all the guys that I've played with, who have blocked for me, have caught passes. ... I can't do (anything) in this league without guys doing what they're amazing at, too," Brady said last Thursday.

"They're great achievements," he added. "But as much as people want to say: "Oh, this is what Tom Brady did.' In my mind, this is what myself and all these other people that have contributed to my life have done as well."

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.