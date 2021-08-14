Rams set to take on Chargers at Sofi Stadium -- with fans in the stands -- on Saturday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10946054" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The L.A. Rams and Chargers are kicking off the NFL preseason at SoFi stadium, where excited fans will gather in person to root for their favorite team. Here's everything you need to know about the 70,000 state-of-the-art seat stadium.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Rams are set to open the preseason schedule Saturday against their former defensive coordinator, Brandon Staley, and the Chargers at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium.The matchup marks the first time that fans will be in attendance during an NFL game at the state-of-the art, 70,000-seat stadium. Coronavirus restrictions had previously kept the stands filled with only cardboard cutouts of fans' likenesses.The open-air venue can now operate at full capacity, with health guidelines in place. Proof of vaccination will be required before entering.Those who are headed to the game are urged to download their mobile tickets and leave paper money at home -- all transactions at the stadium are cashless. Only transparent bags are allowed inside.Fans are encourage to take the Metro Green Line to the stadium. Shuttles will be operating every 5-8 minutes from the Hawthorne/Lennox station.As for the game itself, Rams coach Sean McVay is taking no risk when it comes to the potential of preseason injuries.For a fourth consecutive season, McVay will not play starters -- including quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey -- in preseason games, and McVay seems to be taking his cautious approach a step further this season, opting to sit several rotational players and backups as well."We'll get a chance to see a lot of our depth guys because there's going to be probably about 35 players that are not playing in this game for us," McVay said after training camp practice at the team facility on Thursday. "The goal is always to try to stay healthy."Quarterbacks Devlin Hodges and Bryce Perkins will share snaps against the Chargers.Coming off a 10-6 season and a divisional playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Rams return seven starters on offense and seven on defense.The Rams practiced last weekend against the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard, and next week the Las Vegas Raiders will travel to the Rams' team facility for two practices ahead of their preseason matchup on Aug. 21 at SoFi Stadium.