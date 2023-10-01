Stafford overcomes injury to throw winning TD pass to Nacua in OT to give Rams 29-23 win over Colts

Matthew Stafford overcame a hip injury that left him limping at times Sunday to throw a 22-yard touchdown pass to record-breaking rookie Puka Nacua in overtime to give the Los Angeles Rams a 29-23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Rams (2-2) have won four straight in the series, three in a row in Indy - this one coming after they blew a 23-point lead in the final 21 minutes of regulation.

Stafford was 27 of 40 with 319 yards, one touchdown and one interception. But it was his grit that won this one.

He was injured while being driven into the ground in the third quarter. Following an interception on the next play, he wore a heating wrap around his waist and when he returned to the game was limping noticeably. Twice, he slipped with nobody near him.

And yet, Stafford mustered enough to help the Rams avoid an embarrassing collapse. Nacua had nine receptions for 163 yards.

Indy (2-2) was trying to win its second straight overtime game behind rookie Anthony Richardson's remarkable rally. He threw a 35-yard TD pass to Mo Alie-Cox before scoring on a 1-yard run. Then he capped the performance with a 5-yard TD pass to Drew Ogletree and the tying 2-point conversion throw to Michael Pittman Jr. with 1:56 to go.

But he couldn't close out the rally in regulation and never got the ball in overtime.

The Rams scored on each of their first four drives, getting two TD runs from Kyren Willams and two field goals from Brett Maher to take a 20-0 halftime lead.