Rams vs Lions: Preview of Sunday's wild-card round playoff game

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua sets the rookie record for receiving after catching a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Jan. 7, 2024.

LOS ANGELES -- The Detroit Lions' first home playoff game in three decades features the return of one of the many quarterbacks who failed to lift the franchise to postseason success since it won the NFL title in 1957.

Matthew Stafford, drafted by a Detroit in 2009 coming off the league's first 0-16 season, is making his return to Ford Field with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night - three years after asking for a trade that triggered a win-win blockbuster deal.

The Rams acquired Stafford, who led them to Super Bowl title two years ago, in exchange for Jared Goff and first-round picks that helped the Lions draft record-breaking rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, standout rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs and second-year receiver Jameson Williams.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes made the deal in January 2021 with the Rams - the team that employed him for the previous 18 seasons - shortly after he was hired by Detroit. Holmes was tasked with turning around an organization that has been one of the NFL's worst for generations.

Super Bowl champion Roland Williams will join Curt Sandoval as we break down this intense Wild Card match up. Watch "Wild Card Showdown: Rams versus Lions" tonight at 6:30 p.m. streaming only on ABC7.

Detroit's most recent playoff victory was on Jan. 5, 1992, and that was the franchise's only postseason win in six-plus decades.

"This town is ready for a winner, and we're ready to give them that," said Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who is from suburban Detroit and played at Michigan. "There's been a lot of tough years for the Lions."

The Rams got off a rough start this season, going into their bye with a 3-6 record, before bouncing back to earn a postseason bid for the fifth time in coach Sean McVay's seven seasons.

"I'm excited to go play anybody anywhere in the playoffs," said Stafford, who set franchise records for yards passing and touchdowns over 12 seasons in Detroit. "We were a team that at the beginning of the season, nobody gave us a chance to be at the position that we're in."

FIRST-TIMERS

The Rams won the Super Bowl after the 2021 season, but much of that team's core is gone.

Los Angeles had the NFL's second-youngest roster for much of the season, which means about two dozen first- or second-year players will make their playoff debuts in Detroit. The group includes record-setting rookie receiver Puka Nacua, 1,100-yard rusher Kyren Williams and the rookie pass-rushing tandem of Kobie Turner and Byron Young.

"A lot of the guys around the building are hyped," Turner said. "To go back with Matthew, and to have it be their first home playoff game in 30 years, I know the atmosphere is going to be insane."

CROWDED HOUSE

The Rams had to play only one postseason road game during their championship run two years ago, but McVay and some of his veteran leaders have been in hostile playoff atmospheres.

McVay said the NFC championship game in New Orleans in January 2019 - when Campbell coached the Saints' tight ends - prepared players such as receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald for what they'll hear at the Motor City's indoor stadium.

"It'll be crazy," McVay said.

POTENTIALLY PIVOTAL

How Stafford fares through the air, particularly to Nacua and Kupp, against one of the league's worst pass defenses may prove to be the difference in the game.

Detroit defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, though, does not sound to be worried about it.

"I've been against tougher quarterbacks," said Gardner-Johnson, who played in six postseason games with New Orleans and Philadelphia. "He's a good quarterback, a great quarterback."

INJURIES

Lions punt returner and receiver Kalif Raymond will miss the playoff game due to a knee injury.

The Lions ruled out Raymond on Friday along with backup tight end James Mitchell, who has a hand injury, and backup cornerback Jerry Jacobs.

Rams safety Jordan Fuller is questionable with an ankle injury. Los Angeles' second-leading tackler worked out with a trainer during the early portion of the Rams' practice Friday, and coach Sean McVay said the team will wait until shortly before game time Sunday night to determine whether Fuller will play at Ford Field.

Star Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is questionable with a knee injury, but the record-setting rookie did some work during practice Thursday and Friday. The Lions are likely to wait until game time to determine whether LaPorta will make his playoff debut in his Pro Bowl season.

Raymond is a significant loss for the Lions as the only player who has returned a punt for Detroit this season. He also has 35 catches for 489 yards and one touchdown as a backup receiver.

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, who dislocated his shoulder two weeks ago, and right guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder) are both questionable. McVay seemed confident both will play.