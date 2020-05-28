los angeles rams

Los Angeles Rams 2020 schedule: Dates released for first preseason games at Sofi Stadium

NFL schedule 2020: ABC7 is the official broadcast home for the Rams preseason games.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Specific dates have been released for the Los Angeles Rams' preseason schedule - including the first-ever event at the new $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Previously the preseason opponents had been announced but specific dates for the games had not been disclosed.

ABC7 will air all the Los Angeles Rams preseason games including the first football game at SoFi Stadium.

It remains unclear at this time whether fans will be allowed to attend live sporting events by that time amid the state's and county's current coronavirus restrictions.

The NFL has released a schedule and is planning for a season under the assumption that fans will be allowed, but has put contingencies in place that include new ticket refund policies.

For tickets sold directly by the teams, the league is requiring organizations to provide full refunds or credit toward future purchases if a game is canceled or fans are prohibited. Ticketmaster and SeatGeek have pledged to make full refunds available, while StubHub says it will only do so where required by state law, The Associated Press reports.

RELATED: NFL says season likely to start on time in September
EMBED More News Videos

The NFL says it plans to start the next season on time on Sept. 10, but it's not clear yet if fans will be allowed in the stands.



Game times and dates for the Rams preseason:
  • Week 1: vs. New Orleans Saints, Friday, Aug. 14, 7 p.m.

  • Week 2: at Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m. (Note: This is considered an away game for the Rams, but will be hosted at SoFi which is also the home stadium for the Chargers)

  • Week 3: vs. Denver Broncos , Saturday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m.

  • Week 4: at Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.


    • ABC7 will be the official local television partner of the Rams and will provide the Los Angeles market with exclusive telecasts of all Rams preseason games.

    The year-round partnership will also center on the Rams and ABC7's shared commitment to communities across Los Angeles and developing programs to give back to fans and community members.
    The first regular-season game at SoFi stadium will be Sunday, Sept. 13 when the Rams host the Dallas Cowboys.

    Week 2 the Rams head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 20.

    For a look at the rest of the Rams schedule, check here.

    The full NFL schedule is available here.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    sportslos angeles ramsnfl
    Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    LOS ANGELES RAMS
    New York, California, Texas move toward pro sports' return
    Los Angeles Rams 2020 schedule: Details released
    2020 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus post-draft winners for every team
    NFL says season likely to start on time in September
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Black Lives Matter demonstrators march through downtown LA in protest of George Floyd death
    Video captures violent confrontation between deputy, driver in Lynwood
    Newsom: California gym reopening guidelines coming soon
    Face masks included under plan to reopen LA County schools
    TikTok stars Bryce Hall, Jaden Hossler arrested on drug charges
    Man, dog killed in Long Beach hit-and-run during police chase
    Doctor looking at existing drugs to repurpose for COVID-19
    Show More
    46 more DMV field offices to reopen on Thursday
    US deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone
    Half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine: Poll
    Nonprofit spreads love in Ventura community with food distribution
    COVID pandemic: Is it safe to travel yet?
    More TOP STORIES News