Rams host Texans on Friday at SoFi with Wolford starting at QB for preseason matchup

Matthew Stafford's elbow is feeling good and his throws are looking clean, but he and other starters are staying out of Friday's preseason matchup against the Texans.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Rams play their second preseason game on Friday, hosting the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium.

The good news is that while Matthew Stafford won't be playing in the preseason game, his elbow - which has given him trouble on-and-off since last season - is feeling much better now.

Stafford's throws looked clean and accurate in practice on Wednesday.

"I got a bunch of work in," Stafford said. "I feel good and on track to be doing what I want to be doing."

Coach Sean McVay says even though Stafford looks good, he is taking a cautious approach to how many snaps he takes during training camp.

McVay played backup Bryce Perkins in the preseason opener against the Chargers last week. He led the Rams to a 29-22 win over their crosstown rivals.

Against the Texans, John Wolford will start.

Wolford has been on the Rams roster since 2019. Fans may remember him best from when he stepped in for an injured Jared Goff for the final game of the 2020-21 season, with a playoff berth on the line. After a rocky start - an interception on his first throw - he led the team to an 18-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams vs. Texans game will be broadcast live on ABC7 on Friday, Aug. 19. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.