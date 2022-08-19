Rams-Texans: ESPN analyst Mina Kimes details key factors in Friday's preseason matchup

ESPN analyst Mina Kimes, who is calling Friday's game, outlines what to look for in the Rams-Texans matchup.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams host the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium on Friday night for the second game of the preseason.

Coach Sean McVay is resting many of his key starters, so backup quarterback John Wolford will start under center. Bryce Perkins, who played all of the first preseason game against the Chargers, is expected to come in for the second half.

ESPN analyst Mina Kimes, who is co-broadcasting the game, spoke to ABC7 about a few of the young players who are starting to make a name for themselves in the preseason.

Rookie wide receiver Lance McCutcheon out of Montana State impressed in his preseason debut last week against the Chargers, making five catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Matthew Stafford's throws looking good in training camp after struggle with elbow issues.

Kimes said it will be interesting to see if he can repeat that performance and earn a shot at making a roster that is already stacked with talented receivers like Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson.

"He really showed out," Kimes said. "So what I want to see is, can he do it again?"

To hear more of Kimes' take on the Rams roster and what to look for in Friday's game, please watch the video above.

The Rams vs. Texans game will be broadcast live on ABC7 on Friday, Aug. 19. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.