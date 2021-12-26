Sports

Rams clinch playoff berth with 30-23 victory over Minnesota Vikings

Rams linebacker Travin Howard (32) runs from Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) after intercepting a pass during an NFL football game, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The Los Angeles Rams clinched a playoff berth with a 30-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The win makes it fourth time in Sean McVay's five years as the head coach that they've made the playoffs. At 11-4, the Rams lead the NFC West by one game.

The star receivers for both teams each put their names in the record books.

Justin Jefferson passed his fellow LSU alum and friend Odell Beckham Jr. for the most receiving yards in NFL history in a player's first two seasons.

Cooper Kupp became the first player of all time to record at least 90 receiving yards in 14 different games in a single season. Antonio Brown (2014) and Michael Irvin (1995) did it in 13 games.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
