Rams star Aaron Donald downgraded to questionable with groin tightness for game vs Washington

Sunday, December 17, 2023 11:16PM
LOS ANGELES -- Aaron Donald has been downgraded to questionable for the Los Angeles Rams' game against Washington on Sunday due to groin tightness.

The seven-time All-Pro defensive lineman was added to the Rams' injury report Saturday after he practiced during the week. The three-time AP defensive player of the year took Friday off as his usual rest day.

Donald hasn't missed a game this season for the Rams (6-7), who are in the thick of the NFC playoff race. He missed the final six games of last season with a high ankle sprain in the first injury absence of his 10-year career.

Donald has six sacks and 43 tackles in a solid bounce-back season for Los Angeles.

