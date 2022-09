Rancho Cucamonga man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 3 children

A Rancho Cucamonga man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting three children under the age of 14, authorities said.

All three children that Andrew Caro, 41, sexually abused were the age of 14, according to the Rancho Cucamonga Polie Department. He was arrested last week and is being held on $250,000 bail.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who Caro sexually abused.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department at (909) 477-2800.