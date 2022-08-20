Rancho Cucamonga deputy shot 4 times during traffic stop released from hospital

"You can either sit down and feel sorry for yourself or you can get up every day and try to get better," he said.

Just over a month after being shot multiple times during a traffic stop in Rancho Cucamonga, sheriff's deputy Marcus Mason arrived at his station to a hero's welcome after being released from an inpatient therapy care center.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Just over a month after being shot multiple times during a traffic stop in Rancho Cucamonga, sheriff's deputy Marcus Mason arrived at his station to a hero's welcome after being released from an inpatient therapy care center.

It's a day his family and brothers and sisters in blue had been waiting for.

"He has a will to survive and he's continued to display that from that night and throughout his recovery process," said Capt. Ernie Perez with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, who called Mason a warrior.

The five-year veteran of the department was shot four times while responding to a suspicious vehicle call on July 16.

Officials say two shots were stopped by his protective vest and gun belt, but two bullets struck Mason in the abdominal area.

The suspect, Nicholas Campbell, was arrested and remains in jail without bail. He faces a long list of charges including attempted murder of a peace officer.

READ MORE | Sheriff's deputy hospitalized after being shot in Rancho Cucamonga; suspect in custody

On Friday, Mason said he was overwhelmed by what happened, but is forever grateful to those who rushed in to help him when he needed it most.

"I usually don't get emotional, but I love all my partners, just that night, the care and the speed and the quickness to get in there that night ensuring to do everything they could to keep me alive," he said.

At times, he said he didn't think he was going to make it.

Mason is now on the road to recovery and plans to rejoin the force as soon as his body is ready.

"We look forward to Marcus returning to work very soon and excited about his recovery and his physical therapy that he's going to move into now," said Perez.

Mason added, "You can either sit down and feel sorry for yourself or you can get up every day and try to get better, and every day get better, get back on your feet."

Until that happens, Mason said he's going to enjoy sitting on the couch and watching TV.