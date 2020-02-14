Orange County supervisors push plan to clear backlog of rape kits

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County is seeking to accelerate the process of getting justice for people who have been sexually assaulted.The county Board of Supervisors has reportedly approved a contract with a third-party forensics tester to deal with the backlog of rape kits.The Los Angeles Times says Bode Technology will test 1,500 of Orange County's 1,700 untested rape kits.The county will test the rest of the kits.The District Attorney's Office told the newspaper that the oldest untested kit in Orange County dates back to 1977.