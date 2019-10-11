210 Fwy in Sylmar shut down by rapidly-growing brush fire threatening homes, power lines

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A brush fire broke out in Sylmar late Thursday night near homes and power lines, quickly burning over 20 acres.The wind-driven fire broke out shortly before 10 p.m. near the westbound 210 Freeway near Yarnell Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Traffic on the freeway was stopped as flames jumped from the westbound side to the eastbound side, though it was not clear if authorities shut the lanes or if drivers simply stopped ahead of the fire.A number of homes were potentially threatened and evacuations were underway for an unknown number of residences, LAFD's Margaret Stewart said.