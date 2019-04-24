Rapper Bun B shoots intruder at his southwest Houston home

HOUSTON -- Bun B and his wife were safe after the rapper shot a suspected home invader at his home in southwest Houston.

Houston Police say around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the doorbell rang at Bun B's home. His wife answered, thinking it was a delivery person.

Police say the armed suspect, identified as DeMonte Jackson, wore a mask and demanded property.

Bun B's wife directed the robber to their car, and while hearing the commotion, Bun B grabbed a gun and came downstairs, said police.

Bun B, whose real name is Bernard Freeman, confronted the suspect in the garage and fired several shots. Jackson fled on foot and later showed up at a hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound, according to HPD.

Jackson was arrested and faces three felony charges.
