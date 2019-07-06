Rapper YG says he was nowhere near scene of Compton shootout, chase involving his SUV

I was nowhere near the scene of this incident, I was in Hollywood recording in the studio all day. I was there until after midnight on the 4th of July and didn’t learn of these events until after they happened! — STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) July 5, 2019

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Popular rapper YG says he was in Hollywood at the time of a deputy-involved shooting in Compton that led to a pursuit through Inglewood, after Eyewitness News learned that he owns the car that was involved.The Compton native, also known as Keenon Jackson, is the registered owner of the black Cadillac Escalade. Authorities said it is unknown if he was in the SUV at the time.The rapper took to Twitter to say he was in a recording studio Wednesday night at the time of the incident.Detectives initially responded to a deputy-involved shooting in the 400 block of West Spruce Street in Compton at about 11:35 p.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Deputies had first responded to a report of a reckless DUI suspect.A man identified as Ricky Cornell Starks was killed at the scene, and authorities believe he was an innocent bystander. Lt. Derrick Alfred said it appeared the 65-year-old resident of Compton was caught in the crossfire.Following the shooting, a pursuit ensued and ended in Inglewood.Sheriff's officials said more shots were fired, with the suspects firing at deputies during the chase and at the sheriff's helicopter, which was not hit.A patrol car's windshield was seen riddled with bullets. One deputy, who was treated and released, suffered minor injuries after being shot during the pursuit.The suspect vehicle had "aftermarket bulletproof glass" and armor, authorities said.At least one person was detained. It is believed there is one suspect who is outstanding.