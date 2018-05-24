Rare blue flames burn in cracks from Hawaii volcano

EMBED </>More Videos

Lava continues to flow as more than 20 fissures have opened from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Methane gas produced by Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has caused rare blue flames to arise from cracks in the pavement.

U.S. Geological Survey scientists were able to capture what they called "one of the most intriguing images" at the Leilani Estates subdivision.


"When hot lava buries plants and shrubs, methane gas is produced as a byproduct of burning vegetation," said the USGS in a Facebook post. "Methane gas can seep into subsurface voids and explode when heated, or as shown in this image, emerge from cracks in the ground several feet away. When ignited, the methane produces a blue flame."

About 2,000 people have been ordered to evacuate from the Leilani Estates and surrounding neighborhoods, according to the Associated Press.

More than 20 vents have opened in the ground since the eruptions began on May 3, spewing lava, sulfur dioxide and steam. The lava has poured down from Kilauea to reach the ocean miles away.

Fifty buildings have been destroyed by the eruption, including about 24 homes. One person reported as seriously injured after being hit by a piece of lava.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
volcanou.s. & worldnatureenvironmentevacuation
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News