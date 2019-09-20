Rash of violence in LAPD's Harbor Division leaves residents on edge

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A beloved grandfather was playing cards when he was gunned down at a San Pedro park Tuesday.Emotions ran high as those who knew 57-year-old Eric Guillory stood in the spot where he was killed."This wasn't meant for him. He was the most nicest person ever," said Kimmone Lewis, the victim's granddaughter.Guillory's shooting death was just 24 hours before four other people were shot in the Wilmington area.Two people died and two others were injured by a lone shooter, police said."There is gang activity in the area. There have been shootings lately. We had a homicide in San Pedro last night," said Captain Jay Mastick, with LAPD.A San Pedro homeowner shot and killed a burglar as he was trying to break in through a window Thursday morning.A man was shot and killed after a fight near 140th and Vermont in San Pedro Friday.LAPD Harbor Division says these crimes don't appear to be connected. In all of these cases, except the home invasion, the suspects were still outstanding.If anyone has any information about any of the cases, they are asked to contact the LAPD Harbor Division.