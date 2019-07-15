Social media personality Ray Diaz posts bail following arrest on suspicion of sexual assault

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Social media personality Raymundo Diaz posted bail and was released from jail following his arrest on suspicion of sexual assault.Diaz, also known as Ray Diaz, was arrested Friday morning in San Diego after video of an incident involving him and an underage girl was shared on social media.Police said there was an outpouring of concern over the well-being of the girl in the video."We thank the public for their outpouring of concern regarding this case. We are better when we share the responsibility of making sure every member of our community is safe," Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore tweeted after the department announced the arrest.The 33-year-old posted $500,000 bail.Diaz is an actor and model who has more than three million followers on Instagram, where he shares fitness tips.He also has 300,000 YouTube subscribers and nearly 240,000 Facebook followers. He has appeared on TV Land's "Lopez."