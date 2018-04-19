REAL ESTATE

5 cheap LA apartments that should be on your radar

335 Witmer St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Los Angeles are hovering around $1,995. But how does the low-end pricing on a Los Angeles rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1509 Wilcox Ave.




Listed at $975 / month, this studio apartment, located at 1509 Wilcox Ave. in Hollywood, is 37.1 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Los Angeles, which is currently estimated at around $1,550 / month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, carpeted floors, a microwave and a small refrigerator. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1325 S Hope St.




Listed at $1,095 / month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1325 S Hope St. in Downtown.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood floors, wooden cabinets, a stove and a ceiling fan. Both cats and dogs are welcome. A roof deck is offered as a building amenity.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Here's the listing.)

335 Witmer St.




This studio apartment, situated at 335 Witmer St. in Westlake, is listed for $1,095 / month for its 450-square-feet of space.

The apartment features tile floors, a stove, closet space, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Pet owners will be happy to hear that cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the listing here.)

2918 Leeward Ave.



Over at 2918 Leeward Ave. in Westlake, there's this 475-square-foot studio apartment, going for $1,100 / month.

In the bright unit, expect to find hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and plenty of storage space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. Dogs and cats are welcome. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(View the listing here.)

1310 W D St., #04




Also listed at $1,100 / month, this 306-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1310 W D St. in Wilmington.

The building features on-site laundry, parking and outdoor space. In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a stove and wooden cabinets. Cats and dogs are not permitted in this unit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News