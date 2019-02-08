REAL ESTATE

'50 Shades of Maple Glen': Pennsylvania real estate listing includes a spicy adult den

EMBED </>More Videos

'50 Shades of Maple Glen': Pennsylvania real estate listing includes a spicy adult den. Watch the report from 6abc.com on February 8, 2019. Photo credit: Gary Schemp.

MAPLE GLEN, Pa. --
A real estate listing for an upscale home in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County is raising eyebrows for its "unique" basement theme.

"50 shades of Maple Glen," as it's dubbed in the listing, is a five-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom colonial home located on a quiet lane of three homes on Norristown Road in Maple Glen, Pennsylvania.

The property is listed for $750,000 and includes three fireplaces, an indoor/outdoor speaker system, a gorgeous gourmet kitchen, and an adult play room in the basement.

Yes, you read that right.

Included in the listing are photos of the sensual oasis, showcasing a bed with some interesting add-ons, as well as a rack for... umm... "other activities."

The basement description included in the online listing reads: "Full finished walk-out basement w/ bilco doors, includes a gym or 5th bedroom and also is a private adult sexual oasis. It can be converted back to a typical suburban basement."

Since going up on Redfin on Thursday the listing had been viewed 500,000 times by noon Friday.

The home is also currently being offered as an Air B&B rental.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatebuzzworthyreal estatesexu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Laguna Beach
Renting in Burbank: What will $2,000 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Los Angeles, explored
Renting in Santa Ana: What will $1,400 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
10-year-old boy shot in head on 15 Freeway in Phelan
Rain expected to hit parts of SoCal Friday night
City Council to vote on resolution declaring LA a 'sanctuary city'
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
New suicide prevention center opens doors in Century City
2 DTLA buildings to be considered for Historic-Cultural Monuments list
Armed man barricaded in Denny's restaurant in Campbell
National Enquirer defends actions, will investigate Bezos allegations
Show More
Crane falls off construction vehicle on 101 Fwy in Hollywood
Young cancer patient sworn in as honorary police officer
Stolen-vehicle suspect hits high-speeds during San Fernando Valley chase
Feds seize 1.7 tons of drugs at Long Beach port
VIDEO: Rat scurries through part of LA City Hall amid typhus issue
More News