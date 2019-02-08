MAPLE GLEN, Pa. --A real estate listing for an upscale home in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County is raising eyebrows for its "unique" basement theme.
"50 shades of Maple Glen," as it's dubbed in the listing, is a five-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom colonial home located on a quiet lane of three homes on Norristown Road in Maple Glen, Pennsylvania.
The property is listed for $750,000 and includes three fireplaces, an indoor/outdoor speaker system, a gorgeous gourmet kitchen, and an adult play room in the basement.
Yes, you read that right.
Included in the listing are photos of the sensual oasis, showcasing a bed with some interesting add-ons, as well as a rack for... umm... "other activities."
The basement description included in the online listing reads: "Full finished walk-out basement w/ bilco doors, includes a gym or 5th bedroom and also is a private adult sexual oasis. It can be converted back to a typical suburban basement."
Since going up on Redfin on Thursday the listing had been viewed 500,000 times by noon Friday.
The home is also currently being offered as an Air B&B rental.