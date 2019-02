A real estate listing for an upscale home in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County is raising eyebrows for its "unique" basement theme."50 shades of Maple Glen," as it's dubbed in the listing, is a five-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom colonial home located on a quiet lane of three homes on Norristown Road in Maple Glen, Pennsylvania.The property is listed for $750,000 and includes three fireplaces, an indoor/outdoor speaker system, a gorgeous gourmet kitchen, and an adult play room in the basement.Yes, you read that right.Included in the listing are photos of the sensual oasis, showcasing a bed with some interesting add-ons, as well as a rack for... umm... "other activities."The basement description included in the online listing reads: "Full finished walk-out basement w/ bilco doors, includes a gym or 5th bedroom and also is a private adult sexual oasis. It can be converted back to a typical suburban basement."Since going up on Redfin on Thursday the listing had been viewed 500,000 times by noon Friday.The home is also currently being offered as an Air B&B rental.