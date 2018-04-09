7 affordable apartments for renters in LA

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Los Angeles if you don't want to spend more than $1,600 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.
948 S New Hampshire Ave., #1 (Koreatown)
Listed at $1,600 / month, this 880-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 948 S New Hampshire Ave.
In the unit, you can look for hardwood flooring, air conditioning and a den. In addition, two parking spaces are available in the building. Cats are allowed in the apartment.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2340 S Corning St. (Reynier Village)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2340 S Corning St. that's also going for $1,600 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a gas stove, wooden cabinets, granite countertops and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and parking. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
16551 Victory Blvd. (Lake Balboa)
Located at 16551 Victory Blvd., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,600/ month.
The unit itself includes a full kitchen, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, a dishwasher and natural lighting. The building has a pool and outdoor space. Pets are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1533 W 206th St. (Harbor Gateway)
Located at 1533 W 206th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,600/ month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, storage space, air conditioning and granite countertops. You can expect secured entry and garage parking. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
30 Dudley Ave., #4 (Venice)
This studio apartment, situated at 30 Dudley Ave., is listed for $1,598 / month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, an oven, built-in shelves and a roll-top bath. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
5931 Reseda Blvd., #104 (Tarzana)
Next, here's a 750-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 5931 Reseda Blvd. that's going for $1,595 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, built-in shelves, a ceiling fan and plenty of windows. The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.