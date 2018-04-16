8 apartment rentals for $1,700 or less in Los Angeles

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Los Angeles if you've got $1,700 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
845 Bunker Hill Ave., #201 (Chinatown)
Listed at $1,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 845 Bunker Hill Ave.
In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, air conditioning and built in storage space. The building boasts on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is somewhat bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
421 S Lafayette Park Place, #508 (Westlake)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located at 421 S Lafayette Park Place, also listed at $1,700 / month for its 715-square-feet of space.
In the unit, there are a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, a dishwasher and closet space. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a roof deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
745 N Edinburgh Ave., #3 (Beverly Grove)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 745 N Edinburgh Ave. It's listed for $1,696 / month.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, an oven, cabinet space and plenty of natural light. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
3272 Atwater Ave. (Atwater Village)
Located at 3272 Atwater Ave., here's an 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,695/ month.
In the unit, tenants can expect a mix of hardwood and tile flooring, closet space, a ceiling fan and plenty of natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
19143 Victory Blvd. (Tarzana)
Also listed at $1,695 / month, this 700-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 19143 Victory Blvd.
The unit includes hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ample closet space and a ceiling fan. In the building, look for a pool, a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
864 S New Hampshire Ave., #317 (Koreatown)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 864 South New Hampshire Ave. It's listed at $1,695 / month for its 680-square-feet of space.
The apartment comes with hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a balcony, central air conditioning, closet space and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Pets aren't permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.
7071 Hawthorn Ave. (Hollywood)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 7071 Hawthorn Ave. that's going for $1,675 / month.
The unit itself features central air conditioning, carpeting and storage space. Building amenities include on-site laundry and garage parking. Pets aren't permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
6127 Romaine St., #1 (Hollywood)
Finally, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 6127 Romaine St. It's listed for $1,695 / month.
In the unit, you'll have stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, quartz countertops and a private yard. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
