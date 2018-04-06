We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Los Angeles if you've got a budget of $1,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
6323 Reseda Blvd., #36 (Tarzana)
Listed at $1,500 / month, this 726-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 6323 Reseda Blvd.
In the unit, you can expect carpeting, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinets, a fireplace, a balcony and air conditioning. Amenities include two assigned parking spaces. Animals are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
6600 S Van Ness Ave. (Chesterfield Square)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode over at 6600 S Van Ness Ave. that's also listed at $1,500 / month for its 519-square-feet of space.
In the unit, anticipate laminate flooring, quartz countertops, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, closet space and in-unit laundry. Parking is available. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.
13200 Bromont Ave. (Sylmar)
Here's a 581-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 13200 Bromont Ave. that's going for $1,500 / month.
Tenants will find the unit includes carpeting, a ceiling fan and an oven. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
452 S Mariposa Ave. (Koreatown)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 452 S Mariposa Ave. and listed for $1,500 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, built-in shelves, closet space, a ceiling fan and air conditioning. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
14626 Blythe St., #1 (Panorama City)
Listed at $1,500 / month, this studio apartment is located at 14626 Blythe St.
In the unit, tenants will find hardwood flooring, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher and wooden cabinets. In terms of building amenities, you can expect on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
14654 Blythe St., #d (Panorama City)
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 14654 Blythe St. and listed for $1,500 / month.
In this abode, you will find laminate flooring, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher and closet space. Expect on-site laundry as a building amenity. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
18606 Collins St. (Tarzana)
Here's an 825-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 18606 Collins St. that's going for $1,500 / month.
In the apartment, there are a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, both air conditioning and central heating, granite countertops, a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking and on-site management. Animals are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
5302 Comercio Lane (Woodland Hills)
Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 5302 Comercio Lane and listed for $1,500 / month.
This abode includes carpeted floors, wooden cabinets, an oven and a ceiling fan. Building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry, a swimming pool and parking. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
4663 Rosewood Ave. (East Hollywood)
Located at 4663 Rosewood Ave., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,495 / month.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and tons of cabinet space. Amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry and reserved parking. Pets are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
