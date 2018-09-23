REAL ESTATE

Affordable-housing complex completed in Wilmington for all income levels

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Camino del Mar and Vista del Mar are officially open. The new affordable housing complex brings 176 new family homes online, adding to the new homes already built on the complex.


The new homes complete an 18-year project called the New Dana Strand Revitalization. Dana Strand, a 20.7-acre postwar distressed public housing site, was remade to include housing for all income levels.

The complex includes landscaped courtyards, play areas, a coin-operated laundry and on-site property management. Residents also have access to after-school and summer programming, adult workshops, community activities and bicycle parking.

Dana Strand Village's 384 units were built in 1942 to house temporary shipyard workers during World War II. It became a hub for drugs and gangs and was demolished in 2003.
