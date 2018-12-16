REAL ESTATE

Affordable housing project in the works in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) --
Affordable housing is in the works for Camarillo. The city is eyeing the site of a former construction supply store.


The 2.52-acre site would become 75 units of low-income housing. The site is down the street from the Camarillo Metrolink station.

City officials said some units would be for sale, as well as some for rent. Twenty percent of the units will be set aside for veterans and people with disabilities.

The city purchased the property in September for $3.6 million. It will remove the five remaining buildings from the former supply store.

The project is tentatively scheduled for completion in 2023.
