Amoeba Music is moving to a new location "within blocks" of its current home on Sunset in Hollywood, Variety reports.The current building will be torn down to make way for a residential high-rise. There is no word yet on where exactly the record store's new location will be, only that it will be nearby.Amoeba is also looking to add a pot dispensary when it makes the move. Its branch in Berkeley recently opened a pot dispensary.The Los Angeles institution has been at its 6400 Sunset address since 2001.