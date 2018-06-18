REAL ESTATE

Amoeba Music to relocate within Hollywood, looks to add pot dispensary

EMBED </>More Videos

Amoeba Music is moving to a new location "within blocks" of its current home on Sunset and looks to add a pot dispensary when it makes the move. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Amoeba Music is moving to a new location "within blocks" of its current home on Sunset in Hollywood, Variety reports.

The current building will be torn down to make way for a residential high-rise. There is no word yet on where exactly the record store's new location will be, only that it will be nearby.

Amoeba is also looking to add a pot dispensary when it makes the move. Its branch in Berkeley recently opened a pot dispensary.

The Los Angeles institution has been at its 6400 Sunset address since 2001.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatemusicmovinghollywoodmarijuanadrugsHollywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News