Anaheim's most deluxe residential rentals, revealed | Hoodline

We scoured local listings in Anaheim via rental site Zumper to determine the city's most luxurious listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
6515 Circulo Dali (Anaheim Hills)
Right off the bat, salivate over this single-family home over at 6515 Circulo Dali in Anaheim Hills. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 2,312 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Anaheim is about $1,875/month, this place is currently listed at $3,200/month. What makes it so pricey?
In the single-family home, you can anticipate a fireplace, a balcony, a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, carpeting, built-in storage features, and a breakfast bar. There's also garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. Pets too are welcome in this sumptuous home.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.
7833 E. Viewrim Drive (Anaheim Hills)
Then, here's this condo over at 7833 E. Viewrim Drive in Anaheim Hills. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 1,299 square feet in size. This spot is currently going for $2,695/month. What, precisely, makes it so costly?
The unit features a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a balcony, carpeted floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool and secured entry.
Inhabiting this expansive house isn't all-inclusive: cats and dogs are not welcome.
1801 E. Katella Ave., #3153 (Platinum Triangle)
Then, here's this condo over at 1801 E. Katella Ave., #3153 in the Platinum Triangle. It has one bedrooms and one bathroom, and it spans 784 square feet. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Anaheim is approximately $1,514/month, this place is currently going for $2,200/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a balcony. The building has garage parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not permitted in this expansive home.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
