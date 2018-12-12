REAL ESTATE

Anaheim's most deluxe residential rentals, revealed | Hoodline

1801 E. Katella Ave., #3153. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Newsflash: the priciest listing in today's Anaheim rental market is going for $3,200/month. As absurd as it may seem, it's not the only deluxe residential listing in the city. But what fancy features might one get, given these astronomical prices?

We scoured local listings in Anaheim via rental site Zumper to determine the city's most luxurious listings.

Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

6515 Circulo Dali (Anaheim Hills)










Right off the bat, salivate over this single-family home over at 6515 Circulo Dali in Anaheim Hills. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 2,312 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Anaheim is about $1,875/month, this place is currently listed at $3,200/month. What makes it so pricey?

In the single-family home, you can anticipate a fireplace, a balcony, a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, carpeting, built-in storage features, and a breakfast bar. There's also garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. Pets too are welcome in this sumptuous home.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7833 E. Viewrim Drive (Anaheim Hills)








Then, here's this condo over at 7833 E. Viewrim Drive in Anaheim Hills. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 1,299 square feet in size. This spot is currently going for $2,695/month. What, precisely, makes it so costly?

The unit features a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a balcony, carpeted floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool and secured entry.

Inhabiting this expansive house isn't all-inclusive: cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1801 E. Katella Ave., #3153 (Platinum Triangle)









Then, here's this condo over at 1801 E. Katella Ave., #3153 in the Platinum Triangle. It has one bedrooms and one bathroom, and it spans 784 square feet. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Anaheim is approximately $1,514/month, this place is currently going for $2,200/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a balcony. The building has garage parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not permitted in this expansive home.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineAnaheim
REAL ESTATE
LA County supervisors OK Tejon Ranch mega-development
What will $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, right now? | Hoodline
What's the cheapest rental available in Koreatown, right now? | Hoodline
What will $1,800 rent you in Costa Mesa, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Holy Fire arson suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1M bail
20 OC suspects indicted on drug, weapons charges
Amtrak workers protest scheduled closure of Riverside call center
Justice William Newsom, father of Gavin Newsom, dies at age 84
'Sesame Street' introduces homeless muppet named Lily
How to keep stress low during holiday season
4th person convicted in beating death of USC grad student
Vitaminwater offering $100K to ditch your smartphone for 1 year
Show More
Average gas price drops for 50th consecutive day in LA County
Chocolate factory spill in Germany creates gooey mess
Purple Heart medal stolen from Valencia widow
New research details how red meat can elevate heart risk
Family of Whittier Blvd hit-and-run victim asks suspect to come forward
More News