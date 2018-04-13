REAL ESTATE

Apartment hunting on a budget? 3 Koreatown listings under $1,700

864 S New Hampshire Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Koreatown?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Koreatown is currently hovering around $1,695.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,700 / month? (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions
---

864 S New Hampshire Ave., #317




Listed at $1,695 / month, this 680-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 864 S New Hampshire Ave.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a balcony, central air conditioning, lots of closet space and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Pets aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

435 S Virgil Ave., #124




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode situated at 435 S Virgil Ave. It's listed for $1,675 / month for its 640-square-feet of space.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

538 S Manhattan Place, #324




Finally, here's a 600-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 538 S Manhattan Place that's going for $1,650 / month.

Tenants can expect the unit to include hardwood floors, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and ample natural light. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineLos Angeles
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News